Summer-like warmth continues to end the week; Storms possible this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Summer warmth continues

Pop-up storms this weekend

Slightly cooler next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and warm temperatures are expected this evening, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs.

Temperatures will fall through the 80s tonight with lows dropping to around 60 degrees. Staying quiet with a few clouds around overnight.

UV Index Today

FRIDAY: One more totally dry day. Sunshine and scattered clouds increase through the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still warm in the low 80s and muggy. Pop-up showers and storms are possible as we heat up in the late afternoon and evening.

Futurecast Saturday

SUNDAY: Breezy and mild day. Passing showers and a few storms possible again as a front moves through into the night. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: A dry day with temperatures getting back closer to normal. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with some scattered showers and storms possible.

