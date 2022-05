During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Street Profits joined the show to talk about their WrestleMania 38 match, their recent success on Monday Night RAW, and their early days in NXT. Montez Ford also spoke about having his two best friends in WWE with him at the same time in Angelo Dawkins and his wife, Bianca Belair, and whose accomplishments he feels more proud of.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO