REFILE-London stocks slide as downbeat GDP, hot U.S. inflation data weigh

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Corrects typo in paragraph 1)

* FTSE 100 down 2.0%, FTSE 250 off 1.6%

May 12 (Reuters) - UK shares dropped on Thursday as risk sentiment took a beating after data showed British economy shrank in March, highlighting the cost-of-living crisis while persistently hot U.S. inflation data exacerbated investor fears of aggressive rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 2%, as of 0705 GMT, with commodity stocks among the worst performers.

Oil majors BP and Shell fell 4.4% and 2.8%, respectively, while miners declined 4.3%, tracking the drop in commodity prices on demand concerns and recession fears.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.6%.

Britain’s economy shrank by 0.1% in March, but expanded by 0.8% for the first quarter of 2022 as a whole, in what is likely to have been a high point for 2022 as the cost-of-living crisis increasingly bites, according to data on Thursday.

Rolls-Royce rose 2.5% as the luxury carmaker traded in line with expectations in the first four months of the year, helped by a gradual return to flying and increased government investment in defence.

Reuters

Dollar dips to end trading week but set for weekly gain

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Friday as a rally in equities contributed to a risk-on mood, but was still set for a sixth straight week of gains as investors remained concerned about slowing global growth and Federal Reserve policy tilting the United States into a recession.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble as Inflation Remains Red-Hot

It was a choppy day for stocks as investors unpacked the latest consumer price index (CPI). Data released by the Labor Department this morning showed that prices consumers paid for goods and services in April rose at an annual rate of 8.3% – down from March's 8.5% pace to mark the first drop in inflation in eight months. While encouraging at first glimpse, there were concerning signs deeper inside the report.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. stock futures rebound, Twitter falls

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rebounded ahead of the Wall Street open on Friday, keeping fears of a bear market at bay, though Twitter shares slid after Elon Musk put his $44 billion deal for the company temporarily on hold. Markets are becoming anxious about the...
STOCKS
