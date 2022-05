When Ralf Rangnick was hired as Manchester United’s Interim coach his job was to _______________?. Everything about Rangnick’s appointment was shrouded in ambiguity. Was his role to come in and establish a new system in hopes that it takes and he could be a long term option as a coach? Was he just supposed to “save the season” by any means neccessary and get United into the top four (which they were only three points out of)? Was it already acknowledged that a major rebuild was going to happen and his job should be assessing which players should be on their way out and which players - specifically the younger ones - had a future at the club?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO