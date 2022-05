On Friday afternoon, a collision south of Williston along County Road 326 near NW 160th Avenue killed one person and injured three others. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 61-year-old Williston woman was driving a pickup west on County Road 326 around 2:10 p.m. behind several other vehicles when she went to pass and entered the eastbound lane of CR-326. The Williston woman was unable to pass and unable to merge back into the westbound lane when a 23-year-old Morriston woman was driving a sedan eastbound on CR-326.

WILLISTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO