Garrett sisters lead Newton girls at regional tournament

Newton senior Maggie Garrett sends a return shot back over the net during the regional singles and doubles tournament at Pella Christian. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

PELLA — Maggie Garrett and Lauryn Garrett could have attacked the regional singles and doubles tournament as individuals. They played in the top two singles spots all season.

However, the sisters decided to win together and lose together so they teamed up and played in one of the Cardinals’ doubles spots and nearly clinched a spot in the state tournament.

The Garretts fell a match short but lost in three sets in the semifinals to the top seeded team overall.

Newton’s girls tennis team didn’t advance anyone to state singles and doubles on Wednesday as both singles players went 0-1 and the two doubles teams did not get past the semifinals at Pella Christian High School.

The Garrett sisters were the only Cardinal members to not have pigtail play-in matches.

Newton junior Roxanna Almazan serves during her singles match at the regional tournament hosted by Pella Christian. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Roxanna Almazan and Madison Rinehart both went 0-1 in singles play, losing in a play-in match.

Olivia Hotchkin and Ella Swarts won their pigtail match 6-4, 6-0 to clinch a spot in the tournament. They then won their first-round contest 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 10-7 before falling in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-1 to the eventual regional doubles champions from Oskaloosa.

Maggie Garrett and Lauryn Garrett were seeded fourth in the tournament. They opened their day with a 6-1, 6-1 win and then advanced to the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

In the semifinals, the Garretts lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to the No. 1 seeded team from Knoxville.