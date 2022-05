The Association of Directory Publishers, a trade association for print and online directory publishers, announces the release of SmartAds™ in Orlando, FL. The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP), the trade association that provides print and online directory publishers with thought-leadership, research, and industry best practices, announced the release of SmartAds during its Annual Convention held in Orlando, FL last week. For local businesses wanting to attract new customers, SmartAds combines the value of buying a print directory ad with a powerful online presence, so that consumers can find a business wherever they look.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO