S.Korea's Yoon to attend virtual global summit on COVID-19 response

 3 days ago

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend a virtual global summit on the COVID-19 response on Thursday, his office said, in what will be his first attendance at a multilateral meeting of world leaders.

The planned summit comes shortly after North Korea confirmed the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the country earlier in the day.

The United States and Germany will also participate in the upcoming meeting, according to Yoon’s office. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

