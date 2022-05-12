Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .Recent heavy rains have caused the Minnesota River at Montevideo to reach Moderate flood stage. The river will slow it`s rise in the next few days and expected to crest above major flood stage Wednesday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Storm sewers may need to be plugged to prevent water from backing up into streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 900 AM CDT Monday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 06/24/2014.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO