Florence County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 02:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET AND WESTERN CAMBRIA COUNTIES THROUGH 930 AM EDT At 906 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Homer City to near Westmont. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Johnstown, Westmont, Windber, Ebensburg, Belmont, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Northern Cambria, Geistown, Southmont, Vinco, Dale, East Conemaugh, Salix-Beauty Line Park, Davidsville, Beaverdale-Lloydell, Paint, Jerome, South Fork and Carrolltown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL LYCOMING AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTIES THROUGH 1115 AM EDT At 1038 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Canton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Blossburg, Covington, Arnot, Ogdensburg, Buttonwood and Liberty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND NORTH CENTRAL FULTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 AM EDT At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Breezewood, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Union, Waterfall, Rockhill Furnace, Wells Tannery, Dudley, Saxton, Broad Top City, Three Springs, Mapleton, Orbisonia, Saltillo, Kistler, Defiance, Shirleysburg, Cassville, Coalmont and Shade Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAIR...NORTHEASTERN CAMBRIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTIES At 938 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Northern Cambria to Carrolltown to Ebensburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ebensburg, Northern Cambria, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Loretto, Hastings, Carrolltown, Sankertown, Blandburg, Horseshoe Curve and Prince Gallitzin State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Northern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Orange; Osceola Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 720 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Ritchie, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ritchie, Doddridge, southeastern Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 700 AM EDT At 624 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pennsboro, or 7 miles east of Harrisville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Pennsboro, West Union, Ellenboro, Pullman, Greenwood, Blandville, Wolf Summit, New Milton, Wallace, Smithburg, Center Point, Sedalia, Berea and Canton. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 38 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis and southwestern Harrison Counties through 715 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar Creek State Park, or over Glenville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Sand Fork, Camden, Baldwin, Stouts Mills, Sand Run, Troy, Alum Bridge, Linn, Stumptown, Cedarville, Horner and Normantown. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 83 and 110. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GILMER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Interior Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense marine fog will linger though mid morning.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randolph, northeastern Pocahontas and southeastern Barbour Counties through 845 AM EDT At 804 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Belington to near Mill Creek. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elkins, Belington, Mill Creek, Dailey, Beverly, Junior, Womelsdorf (Coalton), Huttonsville, Montrose, Harman, Laneville, Pheasant Run, Cheat Bridge, Dryfork, Glady, Bowden and Kerens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 31 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Cambria, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAIR...NORTHEASTERN CAMBRIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTIES At 953 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Hastings to Prince Gallitzin State Park to Patton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Patton, Gallitzin, Blandburg, Horseshoe Curve, Prince Gallitzin State Park, Irvona, Coalport, Westover, Tunnelhill, Ashville and Glen Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pierce The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 16.2 feet Sunday. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 10/04/2010.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall has contributed to the rises on the Minnesota River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Numerous roads flooded and impassable between the Minnesota River and Redwood Falls. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 25.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 AM CDT Monday was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 23.3 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Fond du Lac; Green Lake The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin West central Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Markesan to near Randolph, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripon, Randolph, Markesan, Fox Lake, Manchester, Fairwater, Friesland and Astico. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.2 Mon 9 am CDT 16.0 15.7 15.4
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVER NORTHEAST FL Locally dense fog is likely near Keystone Heights, Bunnell, Melrose, and Orange Heights, with patchy fog elsewhere. Visibilities in the area may be reduced to half a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 930 AM.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .Recent heavy rains have caused the Minnesota River at Montevideo to reach Moderate flood stage. The river will slow it`s rise in the next few days and expected to crest above major flood stage Wednesday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Storm sewers may need to be plugged to prevent water from backing up into streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 900 AM CDT Monday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 06/24/2014.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherburne, Stearns, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.4 feet on 05/17/1999.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Clearfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CENTRE AND NORTHEASTERN CLEARFIELD COUNTIES At 1048 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pine Glen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Karthaus, Snow Shoe, Clarence, Moshannon, Pine Glen, Grassflat, Kylertown and Orviston. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Kylertown and Milesburg exits, specifically between mile markers 134 and 135...and from mile markers 138 to 152. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clinton The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Centre County in central Pennsylvania Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1054 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keating, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Keating, Renovo, South Renovo, Monument, Westport, Glen Union, Tamarack, Kettle Creek State Park, Hyner and Orviston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

