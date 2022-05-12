ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, eastern and north central Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER AND SOUTHWESTERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 106 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barlow, or near Cairo, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cairo and Wickliffe. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danforth, Vanceboro, Codyville Plantation, Forest, Forest City, Eaton, Lambert Lake and Brookton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lamoille County, VT
County
Essex County, VT
County
Rutland County, VT
County
Addison County, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
County
Windsor County, VT
County
Chittenden County, VT
City
Essex, VT
City
Orange, VT
City
Washington, VT
County
Franklin County, VT
County
Caledonia County, VT
County
Washington County, VT
County
Grand Isle County, VT
City
Grand Isle, VT
County
Orleans County, VT
County
Orange County, VT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern panhandle in West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia and Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Worcester County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Cumberland, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Charles City; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Greensville; Isle of Wight; James City; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Western Chesterfield; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); York PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING EARLY THIS MORNING Cameras and observations show that areas of fog continue to develop early this morning over portions of central and southern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. Visibilities are generally between one half and two miles, but are variable and could briefly drop to one quarter mile in a few locations through 4 am. A dense fog advisory may eventually be needed for portions of the area if conditions worsen and the lower visibilities become more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Eastern Chittenden#Eastern Franklin#Western Chittenden#Western Franklin#The Us Coast Guard
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KAY NORTHWESTERN NOBLE...SOUTHEASTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Bartlesville Municipal Airport to 2 miles southwest of Talala, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 2 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of Central Ohio, including the following county, Fayette OH. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Perry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Jackson and Perry. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Murphysboro, De Soto, Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Willisville, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Dowell, Campbell Hill and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PERRY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ballard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Alexander County in southern Illinois Southwestern Ballard County in western Kentucky * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barlow, or near La Center, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Barlow around 110 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cairo and Wickliffe. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Grant County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hunter, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pond Creek, Billings and Hunter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Williamson County in southern Illinois East central Jackson County in southern Illinois * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carbondale, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1100 PM, a 60 mph wind gust was reported in Carbondale. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cambria around 1115 PM CDT. Carterville around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville and Energy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR WOODS WOODWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVA, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, AND WOODWARD.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, central and southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy