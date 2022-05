The installation of new safety equipment on smart motorways will be completed within the next five months to help ensure drivers “feel safe” on the roads.National Highways said it is on course to upgrade 95 cameras to enable automatic detection of vehicles ignoring red X lane closure signals by the end of September.The cameras give police the ability to issue £100 fines to offenders without spotting them in the act, as was the case previously.The upgrade is aimed at reducing the number of motorists who ignore the signs, which are used when lanes are closed due to a broken-down vehicle...

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO