La camisa de Benito that everyone is going crazy over... and it's not even merch. We're talking about the Target T-shirt with the Bad Bunny seal of approval that can be yours for as little as $15. The cropped T-shirt was worn by the artist in the music video for his newest single "Moscow Mule," and fans have been scrambling to get their hands on it. Whenever Target brings it back, it sells out almost immediately. Now, Etsy sellers are creating dupes from the iconic Grand Canyon design, so it can be yours even if the OG is all sold out. The internet is nothing if not resourceful. Keep scrolling to read all the deets about the newest must-have all Bad Bunny fans should own.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO