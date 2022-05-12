In One Ear: Clown around town

Astoria's favorite clown around town, Jeff Daly, who grew up here, is prominently featured in a story by Joni Kabana in the most recent issue of 1859 Oregon's Magazine. Her photos and a bit of the article are shown.

Did you know that Jeff has won two Peabody Awards and an Emmy for his TV sports filming? It's a skill he's still using around town for his own (and our) amusement.

He also produced a documentary, "Where's Molly," about his long-lost sister, and another short documentary about Astoria icon John Wedell, "Helmet John — Astoria is Home."

And of course, Kabana mentions those car creations … The Glam Tram (now gone), and The Joy Train, which brings a smile to faces all over town as he rolls by. And who can forget the original Astoria Clown Car? Found in Shaniko, he eventually finagled its release and return to Astoria, only to reappear on our streets restored, but seemingly driving backwards.

And, let's not forget he's created the Astoria Underground Tour and the Wunderground Experience Airbnb. As Kabana notes: "To consider Daly an original is an understatement. But, to him, he's just clowning around." And that's a very good thing.