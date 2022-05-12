Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Miracle' Mateo Kovacic Return Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed he is hoping for a 'miracle' Mateo Kovacic return ahead of his side's FA Cup final with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Croatian international was brought down by a poor challenge from Daniel James in the 23rd minute in the Blues' 3-0 win over Leeds midweek that saw the Welshman quickly dismissed.

As Chelsea prepare for Saturday's cup final, their midweek win will act as a huge confidence boost following their recent run of poor form.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed how he hopes for Kovacic to make a miracle recovery in the three days before Saturday's final.

"If he misses it I’m very disappointed because he was a clear starter," he said, as quoted by football.london . "If you look at the quality today with Jorgi and him in central midfield when we played eleven against eleven, it was a very strong start. He is a key figure for us in midfield.

"He played against Liverpool – I think both matches from the beginning – and was very strong. He’s super, super hungry and determined, and excited to play these matches.

"And of course, he is in fear he will miss it. We will see. We need to wait. Maybe we have a miracle and we make it possible.

"I did not see the challenge live. I just saw it from a distance on the iPad. I am not good at looking at these situations because it hurts me physically to watch it, but everybody told me it is a clear red card."

