Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Miracle' Mateo Kovacic Return Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming
 3 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed he is hoping for a 'miracle' Mateo Kovacic return ahead of his side's FA Cup final with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed he is hoping for a 'miracle' Mateo Kovacic return ahead of his side's FA Cup final with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Croatian international was brought down by a poor challenge from Daniel James in the 23rd minute in the Blues' 3-0 win over Leeds midweek that saw the Welshman quickly dismissed.

As Chelsea prepare for Saturday's cup final, their midweek win will act as a huge confidence boost following their recent run of poor form.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed how he hopes for Kovacic to make a miracle recovery in the three days before Saturday's final.

"If he misses it I’m very disappointed because he was a clear starter," he said, as quoted by football.london . "If you look at the quality today with Jorgi and him in central midfield when we played eleven against eleven, it was a very strong start. He is a key figure for us in midfield.

"He played against Liverpool – I think both matches from the beginning – and was very strong. He’s super, super hungry and determined, and excited to play these matches.

IMAGO / PA Images

"And of course, he is in fear he will miss it. We will see. We need to wait. Maybe we have a miracle and we make it possible.

"I did not see the challenge live. I just saw it from a distance on the iPad. I am not good at looking at these situations because it hurts me physically to watch it, but everybody told me it is a clear red card."

