Greene County nonprofits to receive county grants

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
 3 days ago

SNOW HILL — The county board approved the removal of three separate $100,000 grants from a State Capital Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) project that were originally allotted to Greene County Interfaith, the Greene County Museum and the Greene County Community Center. The three organizations fell outside the requirements of the Office of State Budget and Management for SCIF projects and the funds are now being used to repair a compromised transmission main on N.C. 123.

County manager Kyle DeHaven said the three organizations will still receive $100,000 grants, each from county funds instead of SCIF money. “We intend to honor and maintain the initial scope of the state legislature and grant three $100,000 grants to each Greene County Interfaith, the Greene County Museum and the Greene County Community Center, using county funds repurposed from the Highway 123 water line relocation,” he said.

Landfill Update

Public works director, David Jones presented the board with an update on the county’s construction and demolition landfill at the monthly meeting. Jones said the landfill is currently at an elevation of 140 feet above sea level and is permitted to go up to 180 feet above sea level. “We currently only have 5 acres of permitted space and the space is filling up fast,” he said.

“We won’t need to worry about it a whole lot in the next five years, but I would think that this county in the next 10 years would start considering what we should do when the time comes,” Jones said.

Other actions:

  • Proclamation declaring the month of May, Older American month.
  • Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with InfinityLink Communications. The agreement states that the company intends to collaborate with the county in a broadband partnership in an effort to “expand fiber to the home broadband service throughout Greene County by partnering on an application for a North Carolina GREAT Grant.” If awarded GREAT funds, the company has agreed to match the county’s $352,941 contribution to the project.
  • Accepted $227,464 in lottery funds from Greene County Schools for the Intermediate School debt service contribution.
  • Approved proposal for HVAC services from Piedmont Services Group for the Greene County Government Complex.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Nonprofits#Infrastructure#Legislature#Debt Service#Charity#Snow Hill#The Greene County Museum#Landfill Update
WNCT

Rev. Barber: Conviction after NC protest ‘badge of honor’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A civil rights leader said Tuesday that he won’t stop raising his voice for the poor, uninsured and downtrodden, although his trespassing conviction for a demonstration five years ago at North Carolina’s Legislative Building was allowed to stand. The Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro, president of the national Repairers of […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

City of Raleigh deems hotel unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Raleigh hotel was deemed an unsafe building by the city. It is located on New Bern Avenue. The City of Raleigh posted the notice on the front doors, and now those staying there are forced to pack their bags. Inspectors found numerous safety violations, including missing...
RALEIGH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

CCSO Drug Operation Nets Cash, Firearms, Narcotics

Columbus County Vice-Narcotics officers spent last week cleaning up. Operation Spring Cleaning netted a dozen suspects as well as narcotics, firearms, a stolen vehicle and cash. The drug investigations involved seven locations in the county, Sheriff Jody Greene said in a press release. Search warrants were executed at 48 Billy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WFXR

10-digit dialing begins Saturday in Virginia regions with 540 area code

(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Driver seriously injured after crash, 75-foot fall

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering after his vehicle crashed through an overpass railing Friday morning in New Bern. A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on U.S. 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge. The driver is now hospitalized with serious […]
NEW BERN, NC
