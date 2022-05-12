Greene County nonprofits to receive county grants

SNOW HILL — The county board approved the removal of three separate $100,000 grants from a State Capital Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) project that were originally allotted to Greene County Interfaith, the Greene County Museum and the Greene County Community Center. The three organizations fell outside the requirements of the Office of State Budget and Management for SCIF projects and the funds are now being used to repair a compromised transmission main on N.C. 123.

County manager Kyle DeHaven said the three organizations will still receive $100,000 grants, each from county funds instead of SCIF money. “We intend to honor and maintain the initial scope of the state legislature and grant three $100,000 grants to each Greene County Interfaith, the Greene County Museum and the Greene County Community Center, using county funds repurposed from the Highway 123 water line relocation,” he said.

Landfill Update

Public works director, David Jones presented the board with an update on the county’s construction and demolition landfill at the monthly meeting. Jones said the landfill is currently at an elevation of 140 feet above sea level and is permitted to go up to 180 feet above sea level. “We currently only have 5 acres of permitted space and the space is filling up fast,” he said.

“We won’t need to worry about it a whole lot in the next five years, but I would think that this county in the next 10 years would start considering what we should do when the time comes,” Jones said.

Other actions: