ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard

18-year-old fatally shot in Greene County

By The Standard
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

MAURY — Authorities in Greene County are continuing an investigation into the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man on May 2.

Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Exum Lane in Maury at about 8:30 p.m. that Monday and found 18-year-old Torrey Freeman of Maury dead from a gunshot wound.

Sasser said the sheriff’s office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation on the case and they are awaiting further evidence from the medical examiner’s office.

“There is not a lot of information we can release at this time. This is an ongoing case,” he said.

No arrest had been reported by Tuesday.

PITT COUNTY

Jury duty scam

A man posing as a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy last week attempted to use a jury duty scam to defraud a woman over the phone.

About 4:45 p.m. on Monday, a 25-year-old woman reported that she received a call from a man identifying himself as a deputy named Alex. Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said that the victim was told she had missed jury duty and was facing legal action.

The caller then asked her to purchase prepaid gift cards and provide him with the numbers. If she didn’t, Alex said, she would be arrested. If she hung up, he told her it would be resisting.

The woman did hang up and called the sheriff’s office, prompting the agency to remind citizens that fraud calls can lead to huge losses.

“Fake jury duty calls is a frequent scam, however there are so many phone scams and most revert right back to the victim having to buy gift cards,” said Sgt. Lee Darnell. “It is instant access to money that is gone and no way for the victim to get it back.”

As a public information officer, Darnell frequently posts to the sheriff’s office social media pages urging people to be wary of phone scammers. He said that spreading information to fight scammers is an important step in keeping people from losing money.

“Yet, we still see it frequently where citizens lose hundreds and thousands of dollars,” Darnell said.

In January, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein sued telephone service provider Articul8 and its owner, Paul Talbot, for violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule and effectively operating as a middleman for phone scammers.

The North Carolina Department of Justice reported that the company routed more than 65 million calls to state numbers over the course of a few months in 2020 and 2021.

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

  • 5400 block Old Tar Rd, Winterville, 8:36 a.m. May 6: two televisions valued at $1,690 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 6800 block West Wilson Street, Fountain, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 4: break-in at residence; case active.
  • 3700 block Bell Road, Fountain, 4:15 p.m. April 18: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.

Comments / 0

Related
fayettevillenc.gov

Update to Homicide Investigation

Release: IMMEDIATE Contact: Sgt. J. Glass, Public Information Officer. Date: April 19, 2022 Phone: (910) 433-1487 OCA: 2022-000277. All suspects, and persons charged with a crime, are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Persons of interest are believed to have information relating to a case, and have not been charged unless stated otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
fayettevillenc.gov

Suspect Charged and Arrested for Murder

Release: IMMEDIATE Contact: Lt. D. Holloway, Public Information Officer. Date: April 27, 2022 Phone: (910) 433-1896 OCA: 2022-009763. All suspects, and persons charged with a crime, are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Persons of interest are believed to have information relating to a case, and have not been charged unless stated otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

One person injured in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured Friday night in a shooting at the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Kinston Police Department announced. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to the hospital for […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Carolina#Violent Crime#Pitt County Jury
neusenews.com

No suspects in custody after shooting on Atlantic Avenue

The Kinston Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm officers from the Kinston Police Department responded to the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue in reference to a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a 17 year old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. This case is under investigation. Investigators are currently following up on leads. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
KINSTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Operation Spring Cleaning leads to 12 arrests in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Last week, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted Operation Spring Cleaning that yielded narcotics, guns, and money seizures. Additionally, a stolen vehicle and firearm were recovered. Search warrants were executed at several properties throughout Columbus County. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

One taken away on stretcher after two-vehicle Williamston crash

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person has been taken away on a stretcher after a head-on crash between two vehicles happened in downtown Williamston. The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Friday near East Main Street and North Watts Street. Both streets are blocked off at this intersection, as of 6:25 p.m.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Martin County juvenile charged with trying to rob Dollar General

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Martin County juvenile has been charged with attempted robbery of a Dollar General in Martin County. On April 24, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Dollar General located on NC Highway 171 in Jamesville. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they were advised that an […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Family: Zebulon man killed in early morning shooting

Zebulon, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies were at a home in Zebulon early Friday morning responding to a shooting. A family member at the scene said that a 40-year-old man was shot in the head at his home after being robbed in his front yard. According to the relative, the man lived in the home with his parents.
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man charged in deadly weekend hit-and-run

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested the man they say struck and killed another man with a pickup truck. Fayetteville Police said Brent Stuart James, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of hit and run causing death. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Road rage shootout at Raleigh construction site caught on camera

RALEIGH, N.C. — **WARNING: THE VIDEO ABOVE MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME WATCHERS**. A 52-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested after a road rage incident sparked a shootout in Raleigh, according to authorities. The shootout, which happened on a construction site in the middle of the day, was...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Teen arrested as Burlington police hunt for suspects in several recent shootings

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WNCT

One killed in crash involving school bus in Duplin County

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed Thursday in a collision between a school bus and another vehicle near 3090 US 117. Officials said it was a head-on collision. No students were on the bus. The driver of the car was killed in the crash. The bus driver has been transported to Vidant Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
39
Followers
90
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy