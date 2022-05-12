18-year-old fatally shot in Greene County

MAURY — Authorities in Greene County are continuing an investigation into the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man on May 2.

Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Exum Lane in Maury at about 8:30 p.m. that Monday and found 18-year-old Torrey Freeman of Maury dead from a gunshot wound.

Sasser said the sheriff’s office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation on the case and they are awaiting further evidence from the medical examiner’s office.

“There is not a lot of information we can release at this time. This is an ongoing case,” he said.

No arrest had been reported by Tuesday.

PITT COUNTY

Jury duty scam

A man posing as a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy last week attempted to use a jury duty scam to defraud a woman over the phone.

About 4:45 p.m. on Monday, a 25-year-old woman reported that she received a call from a man identifying himself as a deputy named Alex. Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said that the victim was told she had missed jury duty and was facing legal action.

The caller then asked her to purchase prepaid gift cards and provide him with the numbers. If she didn’t, Alex said, she would be arrested. If she hung up, he told her it would be resisting.

The woman did hang up and called the sheriff’s office, prompting the agency to remind citizens that fraud calls can lead to huge losses.

“Fake jury duty calls is a frequent scam, however there are so many phone scams and most revert right back to the victim having to buy gift cards,” said Sgt. Lee Darnell. “It is instant access to money that is gone and no way for the victim to get it back.”

As a public information officer, Darnell frequently posts to the sheriff’s office social media pages urging people to be wary of phone scammers. He said that spreading information to fight scammers is an important step in keeping people from losing money.

“Yet, we still see it frequently where citizens lose hundreds and thousands of dollars,” Darnell said.

In January, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein sued telephone service provider Articul8 and its owner, Paul Talbot, for violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule and effectively operating as a middleman for phone scammers.

The North Carolina Department of Justice reported that the company routed more than 65 million calls to state numbers over the course of a few months in 2020 and 2021.

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations: