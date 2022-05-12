Dogs barking nonstop in Farmville neighborhood

FARMVILLE — Residents of Arrowhead Place say their neighborhood has been tormented by a pack of dogs barking nonstop for more than a year.

Bobby Evans, a representative of the Arrowhead Place subdivision, addressed the town board at last week’s meeting saying, “This persistent problem has greatly compromised the peace that we all used to enjoy. The dogs bark all day long and at night and sometimes it feels like hours.

“Many times, we can’t enjoy our evenings outdoors with our family and friends without endless barking and howling only to finally give up and go inside,” Evans said. “For some of us, it’s even worse. We can’t even sleep at night. The problem is so bad that we are concerned about our property values and our ability to sell out property in the future.”

Evans added, “We all have dogs, we all love dogs and we know that dogs bark. The problem is not with the dogs, it’s with where the dogs are located.”

The dogs are housed in a kennel on a North Pitt Street property that falls outside of the town limits. Residents said they have contacted the town, animal control and the sheriff’s office but have not found a solution.

“We just get the runaround. We get this person pointing us in one direction then we get another one pointing us in the exact opposite direction,” resident Paul Grimes said. “No one seems to be able to solve the problem. We would just like to see something done.”

Tim Reida, another resident of Arrowhead Place, played the board a recording of the dogs continuously howling. Reida, a former chairman of the town’s planning and zoning board, said the local veterinary office and the property housing the dogs are in the same zoning category, but the town is not requiring the same canine storage for the property in question as it requires for the vet’s office.

“We don’t feel like that is fair,” Reida said.

Redia said he has also contacted the county to request a decibel measurement to determine if the property owner is committing a noise ordinance violation, but has also been given mixed answers on jurisdiction.

Neighbors reported that they have attempted to contact the property owner to no avail.

“This is not personal at all, it’s just bothering the neighborhood. Having eight hunting dogs barking behind your house and not having ordinances enforced is just frustrating,” Reida said.

Mayor John Moore addressed the residents saying, “The town attorney, town manager and law enforcement have searched everything to try to render a solution to this 90 days ago, 120 days ago and that was exhausted. I understand that the county has, or is, sending us a new updated ordinance which will give us more teeth into this problem.”

Moore continued, “In the beginning, we did everything we could and now it’s our duty, since this is encroaching on our jurisdiction, because the problem is weighing heavy within our city limits and now it has increased the intensity of what we need to do.”

The mayor said the board will review the new county ordinance and continue looking for solutions for the neighborhood, he said.