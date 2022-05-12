What is it with old people flipping out at concerts?

During the 1970s, also known as the arena rock era, I attended more than my share of concerts. To say the least, I witnessed some strange behavior.

From all of those shows, however, I can recall only one instance of seeing a person removed from the venue by force. It was during a Jethro Tull concert at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City.

The person had rushed to the edge of a catwalk-type stage extension to snap a photo of Ian Anderson performing a blistering flute solo. Flash photography was prohibited during the show. The young lady was hoisted from behind and carried out.

Hers was far from the most egregious behavior on display during that concert. An angry Anderson at one point held up a piece of broken glass and announced that someone had “lost their bottle of Puerto Rican rum.”

The band launched into “Bungle in the Jungle,” the fantastic show went on and I don’t believe the culprit was identified.

I was trading concert stories this week with my friend Russell, who, like me, is freshly into his seventh decade. We each had attended concerts with our kids over the weekend and shared stories about people our own age being thrown out for behaving badly.

During a Bon Jovi concert in Nashville, Russell was seated behind middle-aged people who were tossed for being drunk and disorderly. More drunk and disorderly adults moved into the empty seats and also were ejected.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” Russell said.

My wife, Sharon, and I took our twin daughters and a pair of their friends to an outdoor concert in Asheville. The band was Goose, a young jam band with a jazzy ’70s vibe and a following similar to that of the Grateful Dead’s.

There is hardly any seating at this venue, but we managed to commandeer a large pew-like bench near the fence opposite the stage. Soon a couple in their early 60s approached, and the man asked if we had room for “two weary senior citizens.”

He introduced himself as Brad, and we immediately hit it off. “This band is great,” he said before the music started,” but I don’t get the light show. They like to turn the lights toward the audience, and I find it blinding.”

I mentioned a band that did something similar in my corner of the arena rock era — a perpetual opening act called The Sensational Alex Harvey Band. My new acquaintance actually recalled seeing that band too, and we had a great time reminiscing about those long-ago shows.

Goose began playing, our girls moved closer to the stage, and a couple of other older folk joined us at the bench. No one among us was remotely drunk or disorderly.

Several songs into the second set, Brad disappeared into the crowd. A short time later, someone shouted that Brad was being dragged out by security. I looked up in time to catch a flash of his gray hair and tie-dyed shirt between two security officers.

Brad’s wife followed in shocked pursuit. We never saw the couple again.

Brad had mentioned to us that he was thinking about attending a show later this month in Johnson City. “Maybe we should go and see if he’s there,” Sharon suggested. “We could ask what happened.”

I said I’d rather preserve my memory of the Brad I knew for those first 45 minutes. Still, it might be fun to ask him if he ever carried a bottle of Puerto Rican rum into a Jethro Tull concert in 1975.