The blame game divides nation, hurts government

It’s fun to go back to see what I may have written about years ago. I did just that this week. I wrote a column that was published May 21, 2014, about election blame and how both parties blamed one another no matter what is really going on.

After nine years, the blame game is somewhat different but there is enough finger pointing to go around to fill up a bunch of coliseums. The column then was my effort to take apart a News & Observer critique of the State Board of Elections software issues of a previous election.

All of us that were tuned in to the state website then were met with confusion and frustration as totals would show up at one moment then be gone the next. Pitt results were not available at all.

The News & Observer, of course, blamed Republicans since they were in control of the State Board of Elections at the time. The paper made several accusations about how the voting process was changed under Republicans, “…. eventually requiring voter ID and operating without as many early voting days and without same-day registration. The changes are an obvious attempt to curb voting by those more likely to vote Democratic,” the paper said.

Meanwhile, I pointed out how the paper, in its own columns, hid positive stories regarding the election, including figures that were proof that early voting was higher in 2014 than in both 2010 and 2006, despite having fewer voting days.

My concern then, and now, is not only truthful reporting and both sides of an issue presented but that the blame game stop. Members of both parties do it, and it isn’t in the best interests of our citizenry to see these political figures — and media — point the finger repeatedly over elections or other issues.

But it continues. Former President Trump blamed everyone but himself for his election loss in 2020. His major complaint was election fraud. I am not discounting fraud, but when you live in this country, we are used to casting our ballots and having a winner named almost instantly. Therefore, any effort to prove fraud better move quickly into the legal process. Otherwise, Americans move on with the declared winner and have been doing so for 200 years. The fact Trump can’t blame himself to some degree and work toward healing is troubling.

But just as troubling is President Joe Biden when, following elections in November 2021, he quickly blamed everyone but himself for the results. In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin upset Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe. That was a bellwether race, and it hurt for Democrats to lose it. New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy won over Republican Jack Ciattarelli by the skin of his teeth. Though the Democrats won, the margin was still hurtful to their ego and their future prospects.

Of course, Biden with his low approval numbers, wasn’t accepting blame. The New York Post reported, “Citing everything from former President Donald Trump to ‘very conservative folks who turned out’ at the polls to Americans ‘upset and uncertain’ about COVID-19 and rising prices — rather than disapproval of his political agenda — Biden doubled down, calling on Congress to quickly pass his $1.75 trillion spending bill to win back support.” As a side note, in the same story, Biden was said to have mentioned Trump 24 times in a 17-minute speech on behalf of McAuliffe.

I am not so naïve to politics not to know that we are in an ideological political war. Because of it, the parties are battling every day to win that war. It is important that the fight continue, but in a more honest conversation and debate. First, stop the blame game. Secondly, be honest and stop the lying. Thirdly, act based on how it helps the American citizenry. Finally, stop your every attempt to divide us by some label. We are all Americans, with different ideas, but with the ability to speak and think and share those ideas in a more cordial and beneficial manner.

Both parties want to play the blame game and that leaves good government on the backbench in the court of public opinion. I am saddened by it. When we — as people and as members of the media — fall into the political blame game, we’re no better than those who play it every day.