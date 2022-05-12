Ayden chamber holds ribbon-cutting for Welcome Waggin' Animal Hospital

AYDEN — Welcome Waggin’ Animal Hospital celebrated its new Ayden clinic with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Ayden Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

The event featured tours of the facility, 949 Old Snow Hill Road, and lunch from D’s Shrimp and Grits food truck. Beach Boogie and Blues did a live broadcast to promote the clinic.

The animal hospital is owned by Ayden native Dr. Martha Worthington. Worthington has been a veterinarian for 13 years and moved into the building in November after operating out of an ambulance for the past several years.

Worthington said her clinic offers a variety of services including vaccines, microchipping, dental and emergency care. The clinic does not offer boarding, grooming or adoption services due to facility constraints.

Last weekend’s event was a special occasion during which the clinic teamed up with the Beare Garden Animal Rescue group, a Snow Hill animal shelter, to showcase cats that are up for adoption.

Ayden Chamber of Commerce Director Holly Akin said the event was a success.

“Martha and her team were surrounded by friends, family and clients. It was a beautiful day and we are grateful to Martha and her team for all of their compassion and hard work,” Akin said.

Worthington was thankful for the chamber’s help saying, “The support from the chamber of commerce members and people of our community really means a lot.”

She also thanked volunteers who helped organize the event.