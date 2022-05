LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- In a continuing effort to inform voters about the 2022 election, WLAF will offer several avenues for candidates to reach out to voters. Candidates vying for county commission and school board seats will be sent questionnaires on May 31. These will be sent to home addresses. Questionnaires can be sent via email at the candidate’s request. These will be published in the weeks leading up to early voting with each race published on a selected day. To be included in the questionnaire portion of coverage, candidates are encouraged to submit a mailing and email address to wlaf@1450wlaf.com with the name of the candidate in the subject line. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED 05/16/2022- 6AM)

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO