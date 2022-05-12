Elon Musk Suggests You Use Chronological Tweets Feature Over Whatever 'The Algorithm' Suggests

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday favored the chronological order of tweets rather than the algorithm-driven option.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur has agreed to a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR and take it private, a platform where he has promised to return free speech and debate.

Muak took to Twitter to share his view and also showed how users could use the choice on the microblogging platform that was introduced a couple of years ago.

“Tap on the stars in (the) upper right of (the) screen to revert to chronological…,” Musk tweeted.

Twitter first began rolling out its algorithmic timeline in 2016 to some online backlash and introduced the sparkle icon to let you toggle between the algorithmic and reverse chronological feeds in 2018.

Musk’s view won approval from Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey who stepped down from the role to focus on digital payments company Block Inc SQ in November.

“This is the way,” the 45-year-old Dorsey tweeted.

“Though the algorithm is good at surfacing stuff you'd otherwise miss by not scrolling. Reverse chronology (is) best for live and breaking events,” Dorsey said, adding that having the ability to choose from different options is most important.

Why It Matters: The world’s richest man has been bulking up finance to close the mega $44 billion take-private deal for Twitter, a platform he sees as the bedrock of democracy.

Musk on Tuesday said he would revoke former President Donald Trump’s Twitter ban and said it “was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

Dorsey, who was the CEO of the company when Trump was permanently banned from the social media website, said it was a “business decision” and “it shouldn't have been.”

The deal is expected to close later this year following the approval of Twitter shareholders and regulators.

Price Action: Twitter closed 2.4% lower at $46 on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corp. via Flickr