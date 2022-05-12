Ayden … Way Back When

Since I am doing a series on the South Ayden School and the African American community, I am repeating an article that I published in January of 2018.

If you are unaware of the Julius Rosenwald’s contribution to education in the South, it is an interesting and compelling story. You can, of course, Google his name and learn more details than I am able to provide here.

South Ayden High School was located on Lee Street a few doors down from the Skylight Inn. A marker designates the location.

The buildings were torn down and replaced with public housing a few years following the consolidation and integration of South Ayden High, Ayden High and Grifton High schools.

Julius Rosenwald, the president of Sears, Roebuck and Co., provided part of the funding for the school building: public funds ($23,650), Rosenwald Fund ($2,100), African American community ($1,500). Total cost: $27,250.

The Rosenwald Fund provided funding for 5,300 schools in the South between 1915 and 1932. Rosenwald insisted that the building of the schools be a community effort. Like the South Ayden Schools, funding often came from several sources, and the African American communities often provided the workers who built the structures.

South Ayden School had several names: Ayden Graded School, Ayden Colored School, Ayden Colored High School, and Ayden Negro School. During the 1953-54 school year, the name was officially changed to South Ayden School.

(Reference: South Ayden High School History and Memories by Charles Becton.)