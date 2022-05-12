Teachers showcase talents with Rock the Bus exhibit: New fund established as a resource for arts educators

What kind of artist could sketch a self-portrait on Scantron answer sheets or use pieces of broken rulers to create a wall hanging?

An art teacher, of course.

Emerge Gallery and Art Center’s annual Rock the Bus exhibition showcases the work of Pitt County Schools’ art educators who clearly make the grade in terms of creativity. But it also illustrates a very real challenge they face: how to provide a vehicle of expression with a budget that often seems to run on empty.

“So many of these teachers use their own funding,” Emerge Executive Director Holly Garriott said. “This is across the board, but especially for our arts teachers.”

That is one reason the exhibition, which was launched more than a decade ago, began in 2018 making a contribution to the school arts budget of each participating teacher. Four years later, there is an even larger effort to fuel arts education programming — the Pitt County Schools Arts Educators Fund.

The fund, announced at last week’s exhibit opening, has begun with $11,000 to be distributed in the form of grants to the county’s public schools art teachers. Established in honor of retired PCS arts education program director Jane Austen Behan, it has a goal of providing $20,000 to help arts educators pay for materials and supplies.

“The reason this started was a conversation with one of the teachers one year dropping off work (for this exhibit),” Garriott said. “We talked about their annual budget for their materials and supplies. She told me it was around $300, and I could not believe that because I know how much art supplies cost. I’m thinking, ‘How can you do your job with that limited funding?’”

Garriott recalled that conversation last year when, due to donations from sponsors, the annual Youth Arts Festival ended up with remaining funds after paying expenses. Emerge board member and supporter Harvey Wooten offered to match the Youth Arts Festival proceeds in order to launch the art educators fund.

“One thing we’re trying to look as is: How can we have a greater impact?” Garriott said. “A one-day festival is wonderful for the children and the families that can come, but this is a way that we can give back all year around, especially during the school year.”

While the Rock the Bus awards funding was designed exclusively for visual arts educators, the Pitt County Schools Arts Educators Fund will be available to teachers of visual and performing arts, including music, dance and theater.

Performing arts educators were part of the celebration for the opening of Rock the Bus, which includes nearly three dozen works by 20 art teachers, representing area elementary, middle and high schools.

It includes painting, stained glass, ceramics, papier mache and mixed media on exhibit in both the Don Edwards and Harvey Wooten galleries.

Works, on display through May 26, vary from abstract (D.H. Conley High School’s David Madigan with “Sum of All Spheres” and J.H. Rose High School’s Daniel Niece with “Opus 1”) to figurative (Farmville Middle School’s Walter Alligood with “Brother Jethro” and Bethel School’s Lupita Nava with “Reggie and Baby Chick”). Among three-dimensional works are “3 Books” by Ayden-Grifton High School’s Grace Hale and “Short Vases” (white stoneware) from Chicod’s Nancy Pantoja.

Ridgewood Elementary School Kimberly Lunde repurposed wood for “Fowls on a Fence,” and South Central High School’s Ira Varney used rulers to spell out “MEASURE TWICE” for his wall art.

Rose’s Randall Leach used a No. 2 pencil and color pencils and Scantron sheets for “I’m not standardized so don’t test me,” filling in test bubbles to create the appearance of hair. Chicod School’s Kathryn Bello reused paint brushes for “Brushing Up on My Painting.”

Sarah Lazure, marketing and exhibits coordinator for Emerge, said that while some art educators continue to devote considerable time to their own work, others find that teaching becomes all-consuming.

“I think that happens in K-12 as well as a lot in college and university instructors, too,” she said. “They spend all this time and effort putting in their lesson plans and prepping demos. That becomes their art: the art of teaching.”

Rock the Bus offers a way for teachers to return to where they started their journey and remember why they were initially eager to come on board as students of art themselves.

“This exhibit is a great way to remind them that, yes, they are artists,” Lazure said. “They can do something outside the classroom.”

“Rock the Bus” is free and open to the public at Emerge, 404 Evans St. For more information, visit www.emergegallery.com or call 551-6947. To contribute to the Pitt County Schools Arts Educators Fund, visit www.emergegallery.com/support/donate.