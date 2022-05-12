ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime roundup: Diamond ring reported stolen from department store

By The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

A diamond ring was reported stolen from Trade It. located at 105 S.W. Greenville Blvd. on May 9.

The Greenville Police Department released a report that said the ring is valued at $4,600. The case is under further investigation.

GREENVILLE

The police department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 410 block Wyatt Street, 6:18 a.m. May 10: woman assaulted by unknown offender with a handgun; case inactive.

Break-ins, thefts

  • 2100 County Home Road, 1:31 a.m. May 11: beer valued at $3 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
  • 1531 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 4:38 a.m. May 10: $200 in cash stolen from Family Fair; case under further investigation.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 7495 N.C. 11 N., Bethel, 3:18 p.m. May 10: man attempted to strangle girlfriend on highway; case active.
  • 1700 block Anderson Road, 3:53 p.m. May 10: woman assaulted boyfriend with her vehicle; case active.
  • 530 block Sidney Lane, Simpson, 4:24 p.m. May 10: woman assaulted boyfriend at his residence; case active.

