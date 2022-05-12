Umbrella Market's return brings newcomers, journeymen to Fifth and Evans

The sun may not have been shining bright, but spirits were high Wednesday evening as a time-honored experience for local businesses and residents made its return at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets in Greenville.

The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market was back to full capacity, featuring artisan goods, fresh local produce, food and beverages for patrons. The market was put on hiatus in 2020 and had limited capacity last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was looking back through old emails and remembered last May (that) we were kind of uncertain of how it was going to start,” said Robin Ashley, umbrella market manager. “To be able to confidently start the market just like (a) 2010s year was really nice.”

Vendors who have frequented the market to hawk their wares also were excited to be back in the game. Kelton and Vera Moore of Moore’s Produce Family Farm sold rutabagas, cabbage, tomatoes and other homegrown goodies from their Blounts Creek farm.

“It’s good to be back,” Kelton Moore said. “We’ve been coming about 10 years now.”

Businesses that were new to selling their wares at the market also were enthusiastic.

“It feels back to normal,” said Justin Davis of C.B. Yardie Style, a business that adds graphics to items like shirts.

“It’s a great atmosphere and we’ll be here for the rest of the season,” said Christine Bennett, C.B. Yardie’s owner. “As far as being away from society, it felt like I was in a house jail. Being around other people is like a breath of fresh air.”

The market will continue through June 29. While it ran through the summer in years past, Ashley said a decision was made to scale back due to heat, uncertain weather conditions and to make it more of a limited experience.

“The July and August markets were always the hottest and most prone to storms,” Ashley said. “Attendance wasn’t as good, whether it was vendor or patrons. People would go on vacation; it was a whole host of things.

“The other thing is that we found the excitement of the immediacy of an event was fading,” she said. “We decided to pull it back, make it two months, so people wouldn’t put it off and think ‘Oh, I’ll go next week.’ More vendors will feel more comfortable in the shorter period of time and it really jazzes it up.”

The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is focused on local growers and makers and welcomes vendors who produce locally grown produce, plants, seafood, meats, cheeses, baked goods and hand-crafted artisan products.

The market is still accepting vendors. Applications are available at www.uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.