ECU baseball: Pirates finding pitching from all over roster

Games are the finished product of countless hours of practice. The showtime portion for the athletes.

Many times during the East Carolina baseball season, that finished product didn’t include Merritt Beeker. The Pirates pitcher had been working behind the scenes. His showtime came during live midweek work against his teammates.

It was during these sessions that Beeker would have a chance to work on his game. He also used that time to work on his composure. So when the left-hander was tapped to make his second start of the season, and his first in two months, he was ready.

“We do pitcher vs. hitter almost every week with guys that are not getting on the mound and with some guys that aren’t getting as many at-bats,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “That’s their game day. We watch them and we put pressure on them and see what happens. Beeker’s last two pitcher vs. hitter (sessions) were really good, like lights out.”

Beeker traveled to Memphis last weekend and made an appearance in Sunday’s 15-1 win. It was the first time he had traveled on a conference road trip this season, and his performance against the Tigers was the final piece that helped Godwin and pitching coach Austin Knight decide Beeker was ready to start against Duke on Tuesday night.

“He looked the part. It’s amazing how guys don’t understand that you have to look the part, too,” Godwin said. “What I mean by looking the part is when the lights come on and you’re between the lines and you got the opposing uniform across you, you don’t freak out. Early on I thought he was a little bit nervous but he did not look nervous at Memphis and he definitely didn’t look nervous (Tuesday).”

Beeker allowed two unearned runs over 3.1 innings and used bending offspeed pitches and a lively fastball to record five strikeouts. His performance was yet another in what is becoming a long line of successful starts from pitchers who weren’t even a blip on the starting pitcher radar at the start of the season.

Starting pitching has been a fluid concept for ECU in 2022. Godwin hasn’t been able to lock in a steady, fixed rotation all season due to a number of factors.

Carson Whisenhunt’s absence this season took away the team’s top arm and presumable regular Friday starting option. Veteran Jake Kuchmaner’s injury has kept the senior off the field since mid-April, and inconsistent performances from others have created opportunities.

“This team has faced a lot of adversity — some publicly, some not publicly — throughout the year and guys just kept their heads above water and kept working hard,” Godwin said.

This is also the first season since Godwin took over ahead of the 2015 campaign in which a reliever has led the team in innings pitched. Relievers Garrett Saylor (58.1 innings) and Carter Spivey (55.0) lead ECU in innings.

Part of the reason is that the Pirates have used 11 different starting pitchers through 49 games this season. That is the highest number of different starters in the Godwin era.

Kuchmaner and freshman Jake Hunter lead the team with nine starts apiece. Ryder Giles, a shortstop-turned weekend starter, has made eight starts. Josh Grosz is next with seven. C.J. Mayhue, a career reliever and back-end bullpen bridge to the team’s high-leverage arms, has made six starts this season.

Those first four pitchers have combined to throw 34 percent of the innings this season for the Pirates. That is the second-lowest percentage of innings thrown by regular starters since at least 2015.

The Pirates have enjoyed reliable starting pitching for much of the past six seasons — not including the COVID 2020 season. Four pitchers made at least 10 starts in 2021 and they combined to throw 48 percent of the team’s innings.

Three pitchers made at least 10 starts in 2019 and combined for 46 percent of the team’s innings. In 2018 that number dropped to 26 percent, though just two made at least 10 starts. The 2017 season saw four pitchers cover 45 percent of the innings, the 2016 season had 55 percent from three arms, and 2015 saw 64 percent covered by four arms.

What all of that means is that the Pirates are spreading out their innings this season to just about every pitcher on the roster. No one pitcher is eating up the bulk of innings on a regular basis.

The lack of standout options was a tricky hurdle for the Pirates to overcome at the start of the season. And while it took half of a season to work, the team’s recent 17-5 run shows that the combined effort is succeeding.

“It’s a fun team,” Godwin said, “and a fun group to be around now.”