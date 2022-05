Psilocybin, the psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms, could be used to help treat depression, with new human trials resulting in a “promising advance” which could help where traditional therapies may not.Scientists at Imperial College London said their study suggests the compound “opens up” communication between different parts of the brain, and works therapeutically to alleviate depression. They said it could possibly provide treatment for other psychiatric conditions that are marked by fixed patterns of thinking.The researchers said psilocybin is one of a number of psychedelics being explored as a potential therapy for psychiatric disorders.Several studies have trialled a...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO