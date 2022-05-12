Talbot County Department of Corrections 2021 Employee of the Year honored by council

EASTON — The Talbot County Council recognized the county’s Department of Corrections 2021 Employee of the Year to honor his hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence.

Cpl. Pierre L.A. Tue received the certificate of recognition at the Tuesday, May 10 council meeting. Tue, a resident of Easton, has been with the department since September 2019 and is currently assigned to security operations.

“His work both behind the walls and in the community are all to be commended,” said Terry Kokolis, director of the Talbot County Department of Corrections.

“Corporal Tue has long had a sense of empathy,” he continued. “He has the size, but he has the empathy that when he approaches any scenario, people listen, and if they first listened because they see size, they then hear what it is that he is saying.”

In a press release, Kokolis said that Tue has an “all in” approach to corrections and volunteers for all levels of specialized training offered by the department. He willingly participates in initiatives promoting corrections and displays a positive attitude that’s influential to his colleagues.

His leadership, positive attitude, professional demeanor and dependability all make him stand out, according to comments made by his supervisors.

“Throughout the pandemic, Tue remained dependable, consistently reporting for work and handling most hospital details required over the past year,” Kokolis wrote. “He never complains even when multiple shifts of weekly overtime are necessary to ensure safe and adequate coverage.”

Tue aspires to be promoted to sergeant and “actively quizzes supervisors to better understand their decision-making process while preparing for future promotional opportunities,” Kokolis said in the release.

Kokolis added that Tue works extraordinarily well with young people. He co-founded the Bayside HOYAS (Helping Our Youth Achieve Success), a youth program that mentors children and provides community service opportunities for youths aged 11 to 17. He also coaches the Kent County Spartans U13 football team and the Bayside HOYAS basketball team.

At the council meeting, Tue expressed his thanks to God, his family and his colleagues.

“In this type of job you need support, I get it on a daily basis,” he said. “I can actually say I’m one of those officers — I leave work at work.”

“I’m thankful for the award, I appreciate it,” Tue continued.

Council Member Laura Price thanked Tue for his service, saying that many people don’t realize the impact corrections officers have on inmates and how they set an example for them.

“Clearly you have set an amazing example,” she said. “Hopefully when people leave, they take some of that with them.”

Council Vice President Pete Lesher congratulated Tue for his good work with the department.

“It’s clear that you’re thanking others for the support that you receive — that’s a sign of leadership,” he said. “And it’s very clear that you’re providing a lot of support for people around you.”

Council President Chuck Callahan expressed his appreciation, saying that Tue set a precedent for what hard work is all about.

“You’re an example of a person that is a leader, and that’s what we love, and that’s what Talbot County needs,” he said.