ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Talbot County Department of Corrections 2021 Employee of the Year honored by council

By By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUZSm_0fbLZtAg00

EASTON — The Talbot County Council recognized the county’s Department of Corrections 2021 Employee of the Year to honor his hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence.

Cpl. Pierre L.A. Tue received the certificate of recognition at the Tuesday, May 10 council meeting. Tue, a resident of Easton, has been with the department since September 2019 and is currently assigned to security operations.

“His work both behind the walls and in the community are all to be commended,” said Terry Kokolis, director of the Talbot County Department of Corrections.

“Corporal Tue has long had a sense of empathy,” he continued. “He has the size, but he has the empathy that when he approaches any scenario, people listen, and if they first listened because they see size, they then hear what it is that he is saying.”

In a press release, Kokolis said that Tue has an “all in” approach to corrections and volunteers for all levels of specialized training offered by the department. He willingly participates in initiatives promoting corrections and displays a positive attitude that’s influential to his colleagues.

His leadership, positive attitude, professional demeanor and dependability all make him stand out, according to comments made by his supervisors.

“Throughout the pandemic, Tue remained dependable, consistently reporting for work and handling most hospital details required over the past year,” Kokolis wrote. “He never complains even when multiple shifts of weekly overtime are necessary to ensure safe and adequate coverage.”

Tue aspires to be promoted to sergeant and “actively quizzes supervisors to better understand their decision-making process while preparing for future promotional opportunities,” Kokolis said in the release.

Kokolis added that Tue works extraordinarily well with young people. He co-founded the Bayside HOYAS (Helping Our Youth Achieve Success), a youth program that mentors children and provides community service opportunities for youths aged 11 to 17. He also coaches the Kent County Spartans U13 football team and the Bayside HOYAS basketball team.

At the council meeting, Tue expressed his thanks to God, his family and his colleagues.

“In this type of job you need support, I get it on a daily basis,” he said. “I can actually say I’m one of those officers — I leave work at work.”

“I’m thankful for the award, I appreciate it,” Tue continued.

Council Member Laura Price thanked Tue for his service, saying that many people don’t realize the impact corrections officers have on inmates and how they set an example for them.

“Clearly you have set an amazing example,” she said. “Hopefully when people leave, they take some of that with them.”

Council Vice President Pete Lesher congratulated Tue for his good work with the department.

“It’s clear that you’re thanking others for the support that you receive — that’s a sign of leadership,” he said. “And it’s very clear that you’re providing a lot of support for people around you.”

Council President Chuck Callahan expressed his appreciation, saying that Tue set a precedent for what hard work is all about.

“You’re an example of a person that is a leader, and that’s what we love, and that’s what Talbot County needs,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
Ocean City Today

Berlin Campground owners seek amendment to laws

Worcester County Commissioners will soon vote on changing the code surrounding campgrounds after the owners of Frontier Town in Berlin asked to allow features not permitted under the current code. Sun TRS Frontier, LLC, which operates Frontier Town, Castaways, and Fort Whaley, is proposing cluster design standards for a portion...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Talbot County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Government
County
Talbot County, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County Students Protest School Board Policy That Would Prohibit Pride Flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Students protested Wednesday night outside of a Carroll County School Board meeting in which board members will review a policy that would prohibit gay pride flags and other flags from county schools. The school board voted in its April meeting to develop a new policy on the use of political symbols, specifically flags, in school buildings. The Washington Post reported the decision came after parents raised concerns about the rainbow pride flags displayed inside some county classrooms. In the April meeting, some board members said they have already banned Confederate Flags, and the rainbow flag also goes against...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Schools announce Administrative appointment and transfers announced

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools Dr. J. Scott Smith announces the board of education’s administrative appointments at its meeting of May 11, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Angela Funya as Charter Director of Chesapeake Public Charter School.  Ms. Funya holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Corrections Officers#The Talbot County Council
Wbaltv.com

Emerging entrepreneur charged in Edgewood bank robbery

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man dedicated to his pie-baking business and helping young people is charged with robbing a bank in Harford County. Mosiah Fit, 32, is accused of robbing the Truist Bank branch in Edgewood. Harford County sheriff's deputies arrested him on May 4 and he remains held without bail.
EDGEWOOD, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware counties move into elevated yellow and red Covid-19 categories

All three Delaware counties moved into the elevated category for Covid-19 transmission. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention County Check, New Castle County moved into the yellow category, with Kent and Sussex moving into the orange-red zone. The change had been expected as faster spreading variants of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
DCist

MPD Captain Sues Department, Alleging Retaliation For Reporting His Supervisor’s Misconduct

An D.C. police captain is suing the department, alleging that he was retaliated against after he reported the decision of his supervisor to authorize a police chase that violated MPD’s General Orders and ended in a 16-year-old being injured. His lawsuit is the latest in a series of recent lawsuits against MPD alleging a toxic workplace and a culture of retaliation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wolbbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh To Host Larry Young Morning Show

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to host The Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB 1010 AM beginning Monday, May 16th for two weeks!. The 71-year-old will be live on air from 7 am to 10 am Monday through Friday. Pugh served as Baltimore City’s 50th mayor from 2016 until 2019. She was released from prison after serving a little over two years earlier this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Concord Pond Near Seaford to be Treated for Invasive Aquatic Weed Hydrilla

SEAFORD, Del.- With inland water temperatures rising and aquatic plants emerging, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will treat Concord Pond near Seaford beginning May 16 for the nuisance aquatic weed hydrilla. Signs will be posted at the Concord Pond boat ramp the day of treatment, and...
SEAFORD, DE
whatsupmag.com

Update on Bill Burton Fishing Pier Closure

Trappe, MD - The fishing piers at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park are closed in both Dorchester and Talbot counties due to structural safety concerns. Shoreline and trail access is open on the Talbot County side of the park. An underwater inspection conducted in February 2022 found crumbling concrete...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Police Board Recommends a Fellow Officer Be Fired For Drunkenly Fighting with Howard County Officer

Police Corporal Andrew Salenieks was suspended this past May with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct following an hourslong dispute near a bar in Elkridge, where police sparred with him after a report of an assault by an unruly customer at Triple Nines Bar and Billiards. The Baltimore Sun reports that the ball is now in Police Chief Amal Awad’s court as to when Salenieks will be terminated from the department.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
143
Followers
229
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy