Raheem Sterling 'Very Intent' on Playing Under Premier League Manager With 'Guarantees' Given to Manchester City Star

It has been revealed in a new report that Raheem Sterling is 'very intent' on joining fellow Premier League side Tottenham instead of Arsenal, due to his desire of playing under Italian manager Antonio Conte, should he decide to leave Manchester City this summer.

With Raheem Sterling’s contract set to run out in the summer of 2023, there remains a major question mark around his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

After a summer of speculation that linked the England international with a potential move to Barcelona, it seemed as if the out-of-favour winger had become a Pep Guardiola favourite once again at the end of the last calendar year.

A consistent run of games within the Manchester City first-team meant Raheem Sterling went on to win the Premier League Player of the Month award for the month of December.

However, it was telling to witness Raheem Sterling being excluded out of the starting eleven in arguably the club's two biggest games of the season against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, which indicated that he had fallen down the pecking order at the club.

With the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham strongly speculated with making a move for the three-time Premier League champion during the coming summer transfer window, new details have emerged about which North London club would the 27-year old prefer to join, if he ultimately decided to depart the blue side of Manchester.

As per the latest information provided by journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are ahead of Arsenal in the race between the two clubs to sign Raheem Sterling ahead of next season.

Further details suggest that the Englishman is 'very intent' on playing under Tottenham's Italian manager Antonio Conte as his next manager, if he ultimately decides to depart Manchester City in the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

In addition, it has also been mentioned that Spurs have given Raheem Sterling ‘guarantees’ about their ‘playing style’, as well as the defined position he would operate in, if he signed for the currently fifth-placed side in the Premier League.

With a report from TEAMtalk in April stating that Pep Guardiola was ‘ fearful’ of losing Raheem Sterling ahead of next season, Tottenham could be snooping around to add him to a frightening attack that already includes Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

