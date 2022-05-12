ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What Manchester City Think of the Erling Haaland Deal Inside the Club

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtmfM_0fbLZUId00

After sealing the deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, several credible sources have revealed how Manchester City feel after winning the race to sign the most sought-after commodity in world football.

After Manchester City officially announced that they completed a move for long-standing transfer target Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, it’s safe to say the football world reacted by describing the move as overwhelmingly positive.

Several fans and pundits have believed that finding a successor to legendary striker Sergio Aguero has been the missing piece in Pep Guardiola’s jigsaw puzzle, and the acquisition of the once-most sought-after goalscorer in world football spells danger for Manchester City’s competition, both domestically and in Europe.

While it’s natural to assume that Manchester City officials must be over the moon about their latest addition, new details have emerged about how those within the club feel about the deal.

As per the latest information provided by Simon Stone of BBC Sport , Manchester City believe that the deal for Erling Haaland is ‘superb’ for a player of the Norwegian international’s ability and market value.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gmbjj_0fbLZUId00

Interestingly, it has also been claimed that the Premier League champions also hold the belief that the Norwegian’s signing ‘justifies’ their decision to ‘walk away’ from the chance to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2FTO_0fbLZUId00

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

In addition, Mark Critchley of the Independent has also claimed that Manchester City are ‘delighted’ with the ‘structure’ of the deal for the striker, as they are not required to pay the £51 million transfer fee up front.

While Norwegian journalist Arilas Ouls-Saada has claimed that Manchester City consider the €60 million transfer fee to be a ‘third’ of what the striking sensation’s ‘real value’ in the market.

The Manchester City fans on social media have reacted in similar fashion, as the cost-effectiveness of signing a true generational talent is what makes the deal a lot sweeter, aside from the player’s much-discussed outrageous talent levels.

Ultimately, Manchester City have pulled off yet another masterstroke in the transfer market and their savvy recruitment is one of the many reasons why a foundation has been built for players like Erling Haaland to choose the Etihad Stadium as their destination of choice.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Simon Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Bbc Sport#Norwegian#Tottenham
The Guardian

Chelsea v Liverpool: FA Cup final match preview

It seems remarkable that Liverpool have not lifted the FA Cup since a dramatic victory over West Ham in 2006 and even more extraordinary that this is only their second final since that penalty shootout success. The other was a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in 2012 – one of five triumphs in the competition for the Blues over the last 16 years. Wembley has become almost like a second home to Chelsea, with this their third successive appearance in the final, and they will be keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats, having been beaten by Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two instalments. Add to that their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February and Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly have a few Wembley demons to exorcise while Jürgen Klopp’s are bidding to claim a second trophy of a potential quadruple this season. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy