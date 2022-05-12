ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Former Waterloo Councilwoman Juon Dies

By Scott Fenzloff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Waterloo City Councilwoman Sharon Juon has died. Juon served as an at-large council member and Mayor Pro-tem from 2017-2021. She did not...

KCRG.com

Dubuque County Attorney denounces claims he fired his challenger for political reasons

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s County Attorney strongly denied claims from an assistant in his office who claims he is being fired for political reasons. Assistant Dubuque County attorney Richard Kirkendall has been on leave since March pending an internal investigation. That happened shortly after Kirkendall announced he was running for Dubuque County Attorney in November, challenging his boss, C.J. May for the seat.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

2022 Omaha Annexation Package Announced

Now that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has unveiled her administration's plan to annex 177-acres of property, the Planning Board will consider the proposal June 1st, with a City Council "first reading" on June 7th. The areas to be taken in by the City of Omaha include: Methodist Women's Hospital at...
OMAHA, NE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
FORT DODGE, IA
WOWT

Fight inside Council Bluffs Police Department

Officials say it's good to get out of the office. Gov. Ricketts is proclaiming May as Foster Care Month in Nebraska. The report points out the number of alcohol-involved deaths in Iowa is rising. Historic mural removed from Omaha downtown library. Updated: 5 hours ago. The mural is going to...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Government
iheart.com

Large Crowd and Fights in Des Moines Court Ave District

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
1650thefan.com

30th Annual Letter Carriers Food Drive Saturday in Cedar Falls

On Saturday, Cedar Falls mail carriers will be taking part in the annual Food Drive. It’s the 30th edition of the food drive, having it been on hold for two years due to COVID-19. Mail carrier Paymon Shahrivar talks about what residents in Cedar Falls can do to help.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data

A nurse who alleges she was fired from an Iowa hospital after reporting questionable patient deaths, fraudulent billing, and the manipulation of patient-outcome statistics is now suing the hospital for retaliation. Cynthia Tener is suing MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Mercy Health Services-Iowa Corp. and Trinity Health Corp. in federal court for alleged retaliation in violation […] The post Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Three Bills into Law

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs three bills into law. House File 2200 requires healthcare providers to give patients an explanation of charges for direct care, detailing the patient's responsibility before submitting a bill to the insurance provider. Senate File 2363 allows sex offenders to be removed...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a central Iowa lawyer who lied to police and to a judge and was criminally convicted of malicious prosecution. Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court’s Attorney Disciplinary Board filed a complaint against Andrew Aeilts, an attorney from Pella, alleging three counts of professional misconduct. Specifically, […] The post Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Politics
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP senator spreads hoax to justify school vouchers

Republican State Senator Tim Kraayenbrink spread a notorious hoax about litter boxes in schools at a public forum on May 7. For days, he declined to apologize for his error or for his false claim that the media cover up the non-existent practice. Seven superintendents in Kraayenbrink’s district told Bleeding...
IOWA STATE
illinoisnewsnow.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Iowa

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa restaurants, grocery stores see increased food, safety violations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says it believes a recent increase in food and safety violations is due to the pandemic and staffing shortages. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said several Iowa restaurants and grocery stores were cited last month. Violations ranged from incorrect...
IOWA STATE
977wmoi.com

New Business Coming to the Galesburg Community

A new business is coming to downtown Galesburg. Therapy for Positive Aging is the first business opening through the City of Galesburg’s Business Incentive Program out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “The business that is going to...
GALESBURG, IL
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Calls Abortion Vote A Waste Of Time

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was one of the few to speak during the debate of the failed bill pushed by Democrats that sought to make abortion legal. The Republican Senator said the legislation is being discussed for political purposes and they’re wasting time they could be spending on things that people want. With the U-S Senate evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats — it wasn’t expected to pass. Iowa’s other Republican Senator, Joni Ernst, did not speak during the debate. Abby Finkenauer, one of the Democrats running for a chance to face Grassley in the November election, says the vote shows why Democrats need to win more seats in the Senate. Mike Franken, who is also competing for the Iowa Democratic Party’s U-S Senate nomination, says Grassley has consistently voted to take rights away from women.
IOWA STATE

