This year’s Amphitheater High School valedictorian Justin Nguyen did not always plan on achieving the top spot in his class. He had earned some high school credits while still in middle school, which resulted in a B grade in some classes. He figured his class ranking of #2 was secured, until one day he was checking his grades online and happened to see he moved up to #1.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO