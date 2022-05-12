Clackamas Rotary Club youth exchange program returns

Keira Adsitt will be spending her junior year in Taiwan this fall; applications sought for 2023-24

Rotary Club of Clackamas' youth exchange programs are back with Keira Adsitt, who will be spending her junior year in Taiwan this fall.

"Rotary Youth Exchange has given me the chance to experience things beyond my home in the best way possible: confidently and independently, with all the support I need," Adsitt said.

Another student will study abroad during the 2023-24 academic year. The program is equivalent to a $25,000 scholarship and covers room, board, tuition and monthly stipend for one academic year abroad. A shorter-term, eight-week exchange is also available, for which students of any grade level are eligible.

Clackamas High School's Media Center will host an information session from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (drop-in as convenient) on Monday, May 23. At the session parents and students can visit with Adsitt and her parents, along with a student who spent her 2015-16 year in France.

Interview applications will be handed out at the meeting or can be emailed to interested students. Applicants are selected as freshmen or sophomores based on academic record, leadership potential, and community involvement through a written application and personal interview process.

For more information regarding the program, visit youthexchange5100.org or contact Joyce Forsyth at jrforsyth1@comcast.net. Program applications are due by June 7.