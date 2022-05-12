ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Clackamas Rotary Club youth exchange program returns

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQcuy_0fbLWk5400 Keira Adsitt will be spending her junior year in Taiwan this fall; applications sought for 2023-24

Rotary Club of Clackamas' youth exchange programs are back with Keira Adsitt, who will be spending her junior year in Taiwan this fall.

"Rotary Youth Exchange has given me the chance to experience things beyond my home in the best way possible: confidently and independently, with all the support I need," Adsitt said.

Another student will study abroad during the 2023-24 academic year. The program is equivalent to a $25,000 scholarship and covers room, board, tuition and monthly stipend for one academic year abroad. A shorter-term, eight-week exchange is also available, for which students of any grade level are eligible.

Clackamas High School's Media Center will host an information session from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (drop-in as convenient) on Monday, May 23. At the session parents and students can visit with Adsitt and her parents, along with a student who spent her 2015-16 year in France.

Interview applications will be handed out at the meeting or can be emailed to interested students. Applicants are selected as freshmen or sophomores based on academic record, leadership potential, and community involvement through a written application and personal interview process. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jFX4_0fbLWk5400

For more information regarding the program, visit youthexchange5100.org or contact Joyce Forsyth at jrforsyth1@comcast.net. Program applications are due by June 7.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas, OR
Education
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clackamas Rotary Club#Rotary Youth Exchange#Clackamas High School#Media Center#Youthexchange5100 Org
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
84
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy