Luke Rockhold believes it was a smart move by Khamzat Chimaev to turn him down. While Rockhold was hinting at a return to the Octagon earlier this year, he claims he was offered Chimaev and accepted the fight. Yet, the Swede turned it down as he wanted to stay at welterweight and ended up facing Li Jingliang and then Gilbert Burns. As for Rockhold, he was booked to fight Sean Strickland at UFC 268 but it didn’t come to fruition and he will now face Paulo Costa at UFC 277.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO