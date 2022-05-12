ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Take a Look Inside an 1840’s Missouri Log Cabin Used by Pioneers

By Doc Holliday
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I wonder if any of us born in this modern day would have survived life in Missouri in the 1840's. You can get a glimpse of what that might have been like as there are new videos and pictures that allow you to take a look inside one...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 6

Related
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
lakeexpo.com

181 Bear Paw Road, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

ONE LEVEL 4 br with great location nearby the lake and still LESS than 10 mins from Camdenton. Easy access to shopping, dining, school, you name it! This home offers a level yard with circle drive and stucco front with great curb appeal and 2 car garage! The OUTDOOR SPACE is amazing w/ covered and open decks, backyard patio with fire pit, plus brand new gazebo is included! Open floor plan is perfect; foyer, vaulted ceiling, nice size dining area, breakfast bar in the bright kitchen w/ pantry. Laundry serves as a mud room coming in from the garage and provides extra storage. The master suite in this home is spacious and elegant w/ crown molding, uplighting in the coffered ceiling and walk-in closet. Plenty of room for a sitting area AND has a patio door that walks out to the large back deck. Master bath has tiled walk-in shower w/ glass door, dual vanity and water closet. Furniture/decor are all included! You could take a gator Fish Co or Larrys for music and fun just down the road!
CAMDENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimmswick, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
FOX 2

McPike Mansion’s owner believes it’s haunted

ALTON, Ill. – Towards the highest point in Alton, Illinois is one of Madison County’s most historical spots. Many say McPike Mansion is haunted. Even the owner thinks so. McPike House was once home to Henry McPike and his family starting back in 1869. The house has not been occupied since the 1950s, at least not by […]
ALTON, IL
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Missouri

Missouri is a state that's often overlooked. It's not as big or as well-known as some of its neighbors, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting. Missouri has a lot to offer, whether you're looking to explore the state's history or simply enjoy its scenic views, Missouri is definitely worth a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Log Cabin#House#Pioneer Log Cabin
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got finned by a mean carp once, but no sturgeon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the lake sturgeon are endangered which is why this video is good news for sturgeon fans.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WBKR

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Annual Ride for 911 Gives Hope Set for June 18th on Evansville’s East Side

Now that winter's chill is in the rearview and spring is transitioning into summer in the Tri-State, the time motorcycle owners have been waiting for is finally here. The time they can take the cover off their bike, fire up the engine, and rumble their way all around the area with the wind and sun on their face. Most owners don't need a reason to ride. A nice day outside is usually the only excuse they need. However, supporting a great cause while doing what you love is as good of a reason as any.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KOLR10 News

Family of three from Ozark County missing

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department (OSCD) posted on Facebook Friday it received a missing person report for a Thornfield family of three on May 5. OSCD said 32-year-old Justin Ruggles, 30-year-old Jennifer Ruggles, and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles were taking a religious sabbatical to Florida on a missionary trip at the end […]
OZARK COUNTY, MO
News19 WLTX

'I was hooked.' SC treasure hunters find hidden secrets in the ground

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — They start early. South Carolina has an unrelenting summer that begins in spring, so treasure hunting starts practically at the crack of dawn. Kandi Cochran Ready of Ninety-Six runs the Facebook group SC Diggers, a metal detecting club, which means she is not just well-versed in the hobby, but is instrumental in setting up hunts for the group.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy