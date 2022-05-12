ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

PARKS & REC: We are getting ready to welcome our new director

By Barbara Punch
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKMnt_0fbLSAds00 Many Parks and Rec programs you count on for summer fun are now open for registration

Greetings from the board of directors at Crook County Parks and Recreation.

It's already summer at Parks and Rec! We hope you are ready for all the fun and craziness that comes with summer recreation. All our summer staff has been hired and is getting ready to train to provide you with the best recreation experiences as our programs and maintenance activities launch. And….in the meantime, we are getting ready to welcome a new executive director. We will be sure to fill you in as soon as we can.

As of today, many programs you count on for summer fun are open for registration. We recommend a trip to our website, ccprd.org, for specific information on dates and prices.

SPORTS

Prineville Soccer Clubs are open for registrations now for all programs, ages 3 to 15.

U5/U6 is co-ed

Girls: ages 6-14

Boys: ages 6-14

All games will be played at Crook County High School every Saturday in September and October. Sign up soon to avoid the last-minute rush, as registration closes July 17.

Prineville Youth Football Clubs are also open for registration now, closing on July 17.

Flag Football for ages 5-10

Tackle Football for fifth and sixth grades (ages 10-11)

Games are on Saturdays in September and October at Davidson Field.

Tennis Camp for ages 11-16 on July 11-15. Open now to register.

CLASSES are open for signups now:

Gym Masters 7-15

Karate

Colorsville Art Camp for girls ages 8-11

Prineville Music Theater Camp for ages 7-15

Wilderness Survival for ages 6-9

See the CCPRD website for specific dates and prices.

Pilates in the Park, led by Joey Hehn, is a drop-in format on June 14 — July 21.

Dog Obedience and Firearm Safety continue to be offered every month.

POOL

Sign-ups open on May 15 for:

Private parties

Passes

Lessons

Be sure to check the website for details of times and prices.

Just a reminder that if you are outside of the Parks and Rec District, you will pay an extra 25% for registrations. When you register, be sure you are using the County GIS (Geographic Information System) address. The one you use for the post office might be different, and if your address isn't recognized by our system, you may be charged incorrectly. We are working hard to figure out how to allow homeowners outside the district to opt in, but it may take a while longer to figure this out. We are on it and will let you know as soon as we have accurate information.

We want to thank you for the opportunity to provide healthy activities and beautiful spaces for you and your family to enjoy. We serve on this board of directors because we love our parks and are so proud of the commitment of this community to provide more green space for its people than any other town our size. Our promise is to keep you and the needs of our whole community in mind as we plan for future growth and activities.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Petersen Rock Garden welcomes visitors after years of off-and-on closures

After being closed off-and-on since for years, Petersen Rock Garden has spent the last year welcoming visitors consistently. Owner Susan Caward says the business has dealt with back-and-forth closures since 2015 due to insurance troubles and the pandemic. “I know we’ve had people from every state in the United States,”...
REDMOND, OR
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Oregon

Oregon is a state of contrasts. It is home to bustling cities, towering mountains, wild rivers, and calm lakes. In Oregon, you can find snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, sandy beaches, and lush forests. This diversity is what makes Oregon so special. It is a state that embodies the beauty and wildness of America's Pacific Northwest.
bendmagazine.com

6 Campgrounds to Explore Near Bend

As a Bendite, car camping holds a special place in my heart. Growing up in Bend provides many fond memories of contacting friends, loading up the car and driving until we found a suitable place to sit around a fire and rest our heads. Car camping is more accessible because all you really need is either a car you can convert into a bed, or at least a car that can get you and your tent to the right camping spot; no need for any sewage, water or electrical hook ups for costly RVs, let alone a backpack and lightweight gear for backpacking. This summer, explore Central Oregon and consider spending the night at one of these campgrounds, all located within a ninety-minute drive of Bend.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prineville, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Prineville, OR
County
Crook County, OR
KDRV

Standing Stone Brewing Company closes its doors

ASHLAND, Ore.-- For the past 26 years, Standing Stone Brewing Company has been serving locally sourced, farm-to-table pub fare, and uniquely crafted brews. Now, wildfire smoke and a pandemic are getting responsibility for causing the closure of the Ashland restaurant. Standing Stone Brewing Company says today it will be close...
ASHLAND, OR
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Rec#Parks And Rec#Youth Football#Dog#Crook County Parks#Ccprd Org#Crook County High School
pdxmonthly.com

This Portland Quilter Has Become a TikTok Sensation

Chris Marchini has been sewing since he was 8 years old. It wasn’t until 2018, however, that he began quilting in earnest. Soon he was designing his own, starting with a monstera leaf image for his husband. Then came the March 2020 shutdowns and a renaissance for home-based hobbies, including sewing. As he fell further into quilting, Marchini was sharing his work with a limited audience on Instagram for a few years before trying his hand at TikTok. That’s when things exploded. He posted his first video in March 2022; within a month, he had more than 14,000 followers, his videos on the quilting process sometimes raking in hundreds of thousands of views. Now he specializes in modern quilting, an approach that emphasizes negative space and nontraditional shapes, with his bold designs—a skull with a crown, a giant poison apple—garnering fans, who buy his patterns online. Along the way, he’s helped build Portland’s reputation as a hub for next-gen quilters. “The Portland Modern Quilt Guild, I believe, is the largest section of the Modern Quilt Guild nationwide,” says Marchini. “It definitely ties back to the area and the maker mentality that Portland carries.” —As told to Fiona McCann.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Tennis
centraloregondaily.com

Bird flu in Oregon: What to watch for and how to protect yourself, flock

Oregon is seeing its first cases of avian flu in years. A backyard flock in Linn County had the first confirmed case last wee and there’s a risk case numbers will rise. “It just means that you gotta step up your game cleaning, cleaning and cleaning some more,” said Dani Wright, owner of McKenzie Feed and Pet Supply.
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

City's Homeless Village for LGBTQ+ Portlanders Moving to SW Naito Today, Despite Neighbors' Pushback

The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fireworks at Fort Vancouver cancelled for 2022

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Historic Trust has decided to cancel this year’s fireworks at Fort Vancouver, the organization announced Monday. “How to safely wish America “Happy Birthday” in 2022 has been a challenge for cities across the country, as many urban places, especially in the West, are grappling with increased fire hazards,” said Amy VanCamp, Historic Trust Events Director.
VANCOUVER, WA
KTVZ

6-12″ New Snow Next 24 Hours

This next system rolling into the Pacific NW will bring more snow from now into the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected over the next 24 hours and Mt. Bachelor could see accumulations reach 6-12" during that time. Snow has already begun to fall at Santiam Pass and it will be joined by gusty winds this afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, including reduced visibility, on all of our mountain roads.
BEND, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Black Wolf Supper Club is a restaurant that marries the concept of a traditional supper club with Southern Oregon's bounty of farm-fresh ingredients. The result is soulful, flavorful food with generous portions and warm hospitality. The menu at Black Wolf changes seasonally and often, depending on what local farmers are harvesting. In addition to an extensive wine list, you'll find NW microbrews on tap and specialty cocktails that use local liquor distilled by Rogue.
EUGENE, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
98
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy