PARKS & REC: We are getting ready to welcome our new director

Many Parks and Rec programs you count on for summer fun are now open for registration

Greetings from the board of directors at Crook County Parks and Recreation.

It's already summer at Parks and Rec! We hope you are ready for all the fun and craziness that comes with summer recreation. All our summer staff has been hired and is getting ready to train to provide you with the best recreation experiences as our programs and maintenance activities launch. And….in the meantime, we are getting ready to welcome a new executive director. We will be sure to fill you in as soon as we can.

As of today, many programs you count on for summer fun are open for registration. We recommend a trip to our website, ccprd.org, for specific information on dates and prices.

SPORTS

Prineville Soccer Clubs are open for registrations now for all programs, ages 3 to 15.

U5/U6 is co-ed

Girls: ages 6-14

Boys: ages 6-14

All games will be played at Crook County High School every Saturday in September and October. Sign up soon to avoid the last-minute rush, as registration closes July 17.

Prineville Youth Football Clubs are also open for registration now, closing on July 17.

Flag Football for ages 5-10

Tackle Football for fifth and sixth grades (ages 10-11)

Games are on Saturdays in September and October at Davidson Field.

Tennis Camp for ages 11-16 on July 11-15. Open now to register.

CLASSES are open for signups now:

Gym Masters 7-15

Karate

Colorsville Art Camp for girls ages 8-11

Prineville Music Theater Camp for ages 7-15

Wilderness Survival for ages 6-9

See the CCPRD website for specific dates and prices.

Pilates in the Park, led by Joey Hehn, is a drop-in format on June 14 — July 21.

Dog Obedience and Firearm Safety continue to be offered every month.

POOL

Sign-ups open on May 15 for:

Private parties

Passes

Lessons

Be sure to check the website for details of times and prices.

Just a reminder that if you are outside of the Parks and Rec District, you will pay an extra 25% for registrations. When you register, be sure you are using the County GIS (Geographic Information System) address. The one you use for the post office might be different, and if your address isn't recognized by our system, you may be charged incorrectly. We are working hard to figure out how to allow homeowners outside the district to opt in, but it may take a while longer to figure this out. We are on it and will let you know as soon as we have accurate information.

We want to thank you for the opportunity to provide healthy activities and beautiful spaces for you and your family to enjoy. We serve on this board of directors because we love our parks and are so proud of the commitment of this community to provide more green space for its people than any other town our size. Our promise is to keep you and the needs of our whole community in mind as we plan for future growth and activities.

{loadposition sub-article-02}