New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba is not a popular figure in Pittsburgh right now after a big hit on Sidney Crosby saw the Penguins captain removed from Game 5 in the second period. While Penguins fans were furious over the hit, the NHL saw nothing wrong with Trouba’s actions, and will not be fining or suspending him. Speaking on the hit, the Rangers’ defender called it a “fluky play” and made clear he had no intention of injuring Crosby, via Vince Mercogliano.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO