New York Mets catcher James McCann has been placed on the 10-day IL after x-rays revealed a fracture of his left hamate, per New York Post’s Joel Sherman. The hamate is located in the wrist, so it’s an injury that’s virtually unplayable on as a catcher. With McCann likely to miss six weeks, the Mets will turn to Tomas Nido as their everyday catcher. Nido and McCann have mostly split catching duties this season. Patrick Mazeika has replaced McCann on the big league roster, as the 28-year-old appeared in 37 games for the Mets in 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO