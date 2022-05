The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the Bills will seek to get back to the postseason after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s Divisional Round. That effort will start with the very first game of the 2022 NFL regular season, a matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles September 8th at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games, and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO