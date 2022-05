LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Hannegan and Abbott Roads about 11:50pm, Thursday, May 12th, due to a report of an injury crash. Lynden Fire Chief Mark Billmire told Whatcom News they had been previously dispatched to the area of S 1st Street and Hannegan Road about 11:25pm due to reports of lines sparking and arcing. Power was reported out in the area at the time. Billmire said Lynde Fire Department firefighters checked the area within the city limits and found nothing.

