The Yurok Tribal Council is petitioning the federal government to revise the exceedingly inflammatory name of a mountain peak within Yurok ancestral territory. Located in the coastal mountains, the peak is currently called Sq—-Tit. The Tribe is asking the U.S. Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to amend the name to pkwo’-o-lo’ ‘ue-merkw (Maple Peak). In November of 2021, US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland created a formal procedure to review and replace disparaging names of geographic features. The Secretary also ordered the Board on Geographic Names to remove the word Sq—- from the federal lexicon.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO