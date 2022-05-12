ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Multi-talented Jayce Ogren is the final candidate up for the position of Monterey Symphony music director.

By Paul Fried
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConductor Jayce Ogren is a multi-talented guy. He’s an accomplished musician, composer and athlete – running marathons and competing in the Ironman Lake Placid triathlon. Indeed, it was his athleticism that provided the first spark of interest in conducting when he was a 15-year-old playing French horn in his high school...

How Youth Orchestra Salinas is evolving in the pandemic era.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how getting close to any form of art can be a life-changing experience. Youth Orchestra Salinas has made music education accessible to students from first through 12th grade for over 10 years. Students learn about rhythm, reading music and playing different instruments. They also have access to a collection of expensive musical instruments their families might not be able to afford on their own.
Visuals 05.12.22

Monterey Museum of Art (559 Pacific St., Monterey) proudly presents Cuban-born, Los Angeles-based artist and thinker Enrique Martínez Celaya, who is coming back to Monterey County to celebrate one of his and the county’s favorite poets – Robinson Jeffers. The exhibit is titled “The Fire of Heaven: Enrique Martínez Celaya and Robinson Jeffers” and opens Thursday, May 12; it will be on display until October 9. The above piece, “The Fatigue That Comes with Too Much Hoping” (2021, oil and wax on canvas), is one of the more than 20 paintings that will be shown, along with one sculpture. Read an interview with the artist – on his fascination with Jeffers, his time in Jeffers’ Tor House in Carmel, and art in general – in the May 19 issue of the Weekly. [AP]
Hot Picks 05.12.22

There are five components that make up a fair. You have to have wild, spinning, twirling carnival rides. Foods on a stick in unimaginable combinations are a must, as well. Livestock should be everywhere, from fluffy rabbits to longhorn cattle. And there needs to be a queen, in this case Miss Salinas Valley Fair Carli Hammond, to manage it all. That’s four. There should be one more. Oh, yeah – people! Something like 40,000 fairgoers attend the Salinas Valley Fair every year, or they did. The event is back in the saddle after a two-year Covid hiatus, and it’s likely those crowds will be back in droves for the rides, the donut burgers, arts and crafts, exhibits, baking contests and even the livestock auction. Think that piece of meat looks good on the hoof? You can buy it. May 12 is the last day to purchase all-day carnival ride wristbands for a discounted price. It’s also kids’ day. May 14 is both seniors’ day and armed forces day. Sunday is the last fun day. [DF]
Many of Monterey County’s hidden kitchens are culinary knockouts.

Fabrice Ronda’s little waffle shop is so well concealed it can cause some unusual situations. One day a neighbor of his found a stranger in the living room of her home, peering around. He was looking to order breakfast. “We’re the underground waffle provider,” Ronda says with a laugh....
Morsels 05.12.22

SIREN SONG… There’s a new bakery and lunch spot in the Carmel Crossroads serving sandwiches, salads and wine – and it’s coming in hot with a fried chicken sandwich served on a donut. Can’t make that up. BreadSong, which will soon transform at night to a steakhouse called SteakCraft, is now open. Bakery by day, steakhouse by night. 102 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. instagram.com/thebreadsong.
New MoonScoops is an ice cream parlor like no other.

It may look like the popular ice cream flavor and the taste is spot on. It’s studded with dark shards of cookie. But what’s in the container at MoonScoops Ice Creamery has no cream, and no milk substitute. “I feel like I’m a bit of a mad scientist,”...
Always looking at new ways to embrace California, Obi Kaufmann is telling the story of the Golden State’s coast.

The four books on California nature Obi Kaufmann has written and drawn so far represent a new kind of genre. It began with the bestselling The California Field Atlas in 2017 – then his focus shifted to the state’s water resources, then Californian forests. Now, he is releasing his biggest book yet, a 700-page love letter to 1,200 miles of the California coast.
The Buzz 05.12.22

The 106th Pulitzer Prizes were announced on May 9, acknowledging the best in books, drama, music and journalism, according to 77 judges who serve on various juries broken down by category to review over 2,500 entries. The journalism winners – which can all be found at pulitzer.org – provide a look back at major stories of the year and outstanding journalism that helped the public understand. The Miami Herald won in the breaking news category for coverage of the collapse of a condominium complex. The Washington Post won in the public service category for its coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, “providing the public with a thorough and unflinching understanding of one of the nation’s darkest days,” according to the Pulitzer committee. A team at the Houston Chronicle won for editorial writing and reporting that “revealed voter suppression tactics, rejected the myth of widespread voter fraud and argued for sensible voting reforms.” This year the Pulitzer Board also gave a special award to the journalists of Ukraine “for their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia.”
Toolbox 05.12.22

The Marina Child Development Center hosts a family resource fair. Learn about services available for things like mental health, homeless services, summer activities and more. The event also includes free raffles and giveaways. 5:30-6:30pm Thursday, May 12. 3066 Lake Drive, Marina. Free admission; food for sale. 392-2499. COVERAGE FOR ALL.
The California Coastal Commission rejected Poseidon’s desalination project in Huntington Beach. But it’s far from a death knell for desal.

Christopher Neely here, coming up for air after nearly drowning under California’s water bureaucracy yesterday. The California Coastal Commission, an appointed 11-member board tasked with overseeing development and public access along the state’s 1,100 miles of coastline, took up one of the most high-profile water projects in recent memory: a $1.4 billion desalination plant proposed for Huntington Beach. The plant, proposed by Poseidon Water, would use open ocean intake to draw about 107 million gallons of water per day from the ocean to produce about 50 million gallons of clean drinking water per day.
Civil Grand Jury tells the county to make fixes after faulting early Covid-19 response.

It was March 17, 2020, and Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno stood behind a podium at a press conference to issue his historic order: All residents were to shelter-in-place beginning at midnight that night. The move was necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The unprecedented situation left municipalities like Monterey County scrambling to respond.
A crisis of deaths by suicide continues to plague the Monterey County Jail.

Juan Carlos Chavez was trying to get his life in order when on Monday, April 18, he turned himself in for what his family says was an outstanding traffic warrant to the Watsonville Police Department. Chavez had open warrants in Monterey County, and sheriff’s deputies transferred him to the Monterey County Jail in Salinas. Two days later, Chavez was dead.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

