(Los Angeles, CA) — There’s more trouble for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and his nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to India. A U.S. Senate investigation concludes the mayor “more likely than not” knew about sexual harassment allegations against his top aide. Several L-A city workers says Rick Jacobs sexually harassed them and made racist comments. In his Senate confirmation hearing, Garcetti denied previous knowledge of those accusations. Several whistleblowers later approached Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley with their allegations. A photo has now emerged showing Jacobs grabbing another person’s crotch. Garcetti is standing next to him giving a thumbs up. The mayor denies seeing the inappropriate action by Jacobs. So far, there is no indication the White House is withdrawing the nomination.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO