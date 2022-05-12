Angel Olsen: ‘All The Good Times’

Click here to read the full article. In what has become the soap opera of the radio industry, Kevin Weatherly, the former program director at Los Angeles’ KROQ, who helped build the station to become a leading arbiter of alternative rock music nationally, is returning to the frequency as senior vice president of programming.
He leaves Spotify, where he held the position of head of North American programming, after a little over two years, starting officially at the Audacy station on June 6.
In March, Variety reported that Mike Kaplan had stepped down as program director at KROQ, the station he revamped...
