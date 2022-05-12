ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Senate’s Dumbest Republican With 2 Hilarious ‘Visual Aids’

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel spotted an argument on the Senate floor that was so dumb he had to respond ― with puppets.

Steve Daines (R-Mont.) on Tuesday compared women to sea turtles and eagles, and human fetuses to sea turtle eggs and eagle eggs, in a bizarre argument against abortion.

“Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles?” he asked , complete with props. “Because when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a preborn baby sea turtle or a preborn baby eagle.”

That caused Kimmel to break out some props of his own “to explain just how dumb that was” in his Wednesday night monologue:

Jose Suarez
3d ago

still no words on Biden...But you had Trumps name all in your mouth every night.Lets hear about Biden and how he has destroyed America in record time...

Larry Snider
3d ago

please god give us Johnny carson back late night 🌙 never been the same rest in peace Johnny 🙏

James Raymond
1d ago

poor Jimmy, there was a time when he was almost funny but that went away with him being a multimillionaire and having a child with a heart condition relying on Obamacare. the guy fell off the cliff

