(ABC 6 News) -- It may be spring, but Med City Freeze football made sure their opponents froze on the field. Saturday saw the Freeze host its home opener against the Central Iowa Chiefs and got on top of things quickly. Med City's Trell Johnson got himself an interception which led to quarterback Danny Garcia finding Junior Robertson on offense for a touchdown. The latter bulldozing through two Chiefs on his way to a then 25-0 score.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO