ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Board offers incentives for new and returning teachers

By DAVID POLLARD DPOLLARD@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Incentives will be offered to attract and retain teachers in Lee County Schools.

At Tuesday’s Lee County Board of Education meeting, the Department of Public Instruction was instructed to establish and administer a signing bonus program for teachers who are employed by the local school administrative unit that receives County Supplemental Funding for Low Wealth Supplemental Funding or so long as the bonuses are matched on the basis ($1) in state funds for every dollar ($1) in local funds funds, up to a $1,000.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, NC
Government
Lee County, NC
Education
County
Lee County, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Bonus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
1K+
Followers
51
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy