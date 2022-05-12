Board offers incentives for new and returning teachers

Incentives will be offered to attract and retain teachers in Lee County Schools.

At Tuesday’s Lee County Board of Education meeting, the Department of Public Instruction was instructed to establish and administer a signing bonus program for teachers who are employed by the local school administrative unit that receives County Supplemental Funding for Low Wealth Supplemental Funding or so long as the bonuses are matched on the basis ($1) in state funds for every dollar ($1) in local funds funds, up to a $1,000.

