In One Ear: Overlooking Ford

Last week this column ran a story about presidents visiting Oregon, based on an Oregon Historical Society accounting of such visits, and Roger Dorband sent in a fun correction based on personal experience.

"The Ear overlooked President Gerald Ford who visited Portland four times from 1974 to 1976," Roger wrote. "In 1976, at around 10 p.m., I was walking home on Broadway Avenue in Portland from a local bar, when all traffic was stopped and Ford's limo, darkened windows and all, and an open, black convertible with half a dozen secret service went roaring by.

"I'll never forget the feeling of having the nucleus of power flash past. It was chilling, energetically dark and frightening. Those were not the feelings I would have predicted in that situation, but that's how I felt."

"There were a lot of Gerald Ford jokes around at that time," Roger noted. "One I remember was the statement that Ford was so inept, that in a TV special on the White House during his short time there, he was shown buttering his English muffin on the wrong side."