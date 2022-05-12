ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific County, WA

In One Ear: Sunshine is gone

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTKJ2_0fbLAbmR00

The Daily Morning Astorian, May 13, 1884, had this tidbit: "Robert Miller is the new postmaster of the new post office at Sunshine."

Sunshine? That took some digging, but Sunshine was small town located across Willapa Bay from the east side of Long Island in Pacific County. It was established in 1883, in what was then Washington Territory.

The Chinook Observer shed some light on the long-gone town in its heyday, which evolved next to a busy sawmill, and consisted of about 20 wood-framed buildings, including the post office, houses, a few shops and a school.

A salmon cannery was built, and operated seasonally until closing in 1903. It was demolished in 1905; only the boat landing was still in use by 1908. The original sawmill closed in 1896, and was torn down in 1902. The post office closed in 1902, and the Nahcotta mail boat no longer stopped there. Note: Even though the town was gradually shutting down, a watchman was hired and looked after the buildings before they were demolished.

As a last gasp, the well-equipped school, with a landmark large flagpole, which was built when hopes of enduring business success were running high, closed in 1916.

Although the town failed, and essentially disappeared, logging operations in the area continued for decades.

Comments / 0

Related
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Oregon

Oregon is a state of contrasts. It is home to bustling cities, towering mountains, wild rivers, and calm lakes. In Oregon, you can find snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, sandy beaches, and lush forests. This diversity is what makes Oregon so special. It is a state that embodies the beauty and wildness of America's Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nahcotta, WA
Pacific County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
County
Pacific County, WA
hotelnewsresource.com

Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of Tacoma Moves to Puyallup

Known as the South Sound's "ultimate summer get together" since 1986, The Taste of Tacoma is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center this year. With this new move comes a new name. Now known as the Taste Northwest, the event will still feature nearly 200 local food and specialty vendors, live entertainment, outdoor beer gardens, and more family-friendly events and activities.
TACOMA, WA
My Clallam County

Avian flu epidemic has hit Clallam County

CLALLAM COUNTY – The Washington State Dept. of Agriculture announced Thursday that the statewide bird flu epidemic has hit Clallam County. In an infestation that began in eastern Washington just a week ago, two flocks with avian influenza in our county have been detected, for a total of 6 statewide as of Thursday afternoon.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#The Chinook Observer
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bird flu in Oregon: What to watch for and how to protect yourself, flock

Oregon is seeing its first cases of avian flu in years. A backyard flock in Linn County had the first confirmed case last wee and there’s a risk case numbers will rise. “It just means that you gotta step up your game cleaning, cleaning and cleaning some more,” said Dani Wright, owner of McKenzie Feed and Pet Supply.
LINN COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Washington

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Montana

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
GREAT FALLS, MT
97 Rock

Amazing Glass Airbnb Minutes From Tri-Cities Feels Like Another World

This amazing glasshouse Airbnb is just minutes from the Tri-Cities and yet you'll feel like you're in your own secluded world, and the reviews are 5-star. The home, which is in Benton City, was designed by architect, Tom Kundig of Seattle whose style is all about unobstructed views and lots of glass. Just about every room has a view of the vineyard, fruit farmland, Red Mountain, and Horse Heaven Hills - plus, it sits on 22 acres so if it's privacy you seek, you'll find it here. One reviewer, David, had this to say about his stay:
BENTON CITY, WA
kptv.com

Fireworks at Fort Vancouver cancelled for 2022

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Historic Trust has decided to cancel this year’s fireworks at Fort Vancouver, the organization announced Monday. “How to safely wish America “Happy Birthday” in 2022 has been a challenge for cities across the country, as many urban places, especially in the West, are grappling with increased fire hazards,” said Amy VanCamp, Historic Trust Events Director.
VANCOUVER, WA
KREM

Businesses coming to Spokane due to booming economy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is growing on many fronts. The growth is drawing in businesses from Seattle to the area. Flatstick Pub is one example of a company expanding its business in Spokane. Flatstick Pub's unique mini-golf course and extensive selection of local craft beer have made it a popular hangout spot with locals. Dan Largent is the General Manager of Flatstick Pub. He says Spokane was the perfect place to expand.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

When to see the Lunar Eclipse in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Stargazers get ready for the Lunar Eclipse this Sunday night!. The Lunar Eclipse will be visible for the entire United States and most of the western Hemisphere with "totality", the part when the moon turns red, occurring from 8:29 p.m. to 9:54 p.m. Pacific Time. For...
SPOKANE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Pierce County Restaurants Long Gone but Not Forgotten

Some of the most memorable events in our lives involve food. We gather over turkey and ham for Thanksgiving to share well wishes with family and friends. We celebrate the merger of two people into a marriage with toasts to good health and happiness. We mark the passage of time with annual meals involving flames, cake and ice cream.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
137
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy